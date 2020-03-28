Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 108, with 1,704 new cases

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Covid Deaths Up, Doctors Take Extreme Measures To Get Medical Supplies 00:41 According to Reuters, as of Friday coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000, with over 1,630 people dead in the U.S. Dr. Arabia Mollette of Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in New York City’s Brooklyn borough said "We are scared. We’re trying to fight for everyone else’s life, but...