Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 108, with 1,704 new cases

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by 16 to 108 on Saturday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,704 to 7,402, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
