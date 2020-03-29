Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Canadian PM's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

Canadian PM's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“I am feeling so much better,” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.

Trudeau's office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.

The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and their three children didn't show symptoms.

Justin Trudeau has been giving daily news conferences outside his residence. He said earlier Saturday that his wife was in in fine form.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” she said.

The prime minister suggested Saturday that he would continue to work from home to set an example for Canadians who are being asked to stay at home.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, meanwhile, said Saturday that it is prohibiting gatherings of five people or more. The order was effective immediately and replaced one that prohibited public events of over 50 people. It does not apply to households with five or more people, and funerals will be permitted with up to 10 people at one time.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said if the virus is to be stopped, extraordinary measures are needed to ensure physical distancing. The province has already closed all nonessential services.

Canada has more than 5,616 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 61 deaths. About 445 people have recovered.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hunkswati

Osama Yousafzai RT @BdkHealth: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has fully recovered from coronavirus https://t.co/h… 36 seconds ago

sarahmclellan

Sarah McLellan RT @BostonGlobe: Canadian PM’s wife has recovered from coronavirus illness https://t.co/8ZkNVgeVWR 4 minutes ago

officialoluchi1

Oluchi JUST IN : Canadian Prime Minister's wife has recovered from #Covid_19. #CoronaUpdate 4 minutes ago

OlayideMo

Olayide~•Chef MO RT @bellanaija: Wife of Canadian PM, Sophie Trudeau has Recovered from Coronavirus | Check out Other World Updates https://t.co/2iCT2yvnzD… 8 minutes ago

sk888p

skip . Canadian PM's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness (from @AP) https://t.co/PQCoYWCuk7 8 minutes ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk Canadian PM's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness https://t.co/C2MGNYSNkX 13 minutes ago

russdrummond1

@NorthernPatriot66 RT @LadyQanuck: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire, said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COV… 13 minutes ago

FahimKhanDawar

Fahim Dawar Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, has fully recovered from COVID-19. #CoronavirusOutbreak 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.