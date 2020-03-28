Global  

Coronavirus: Testing rolled out for frontline NHS staff

BBC News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
It comes as the number of people who have died with the virus in the UK rose by 260 to 1,019 on Saturday.
News video: Frontline NHS staff to receive coronavirus tests next week

Frontline NHS staff to receive coronavirus tests next week 00:51

 NHS England Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens announces that testing of frontline NHS staff to determine whether they have or have had coronavirus will start next week.

