Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment

Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment

Reuters Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have expanded a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a coronavirus treatment to patients outside the United States.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Drug Eyed As Potential Coronavirus Treatment Being Hoarded, Leaving Patients In Need Without [Video]

Drug Eyed As Potential Coronavirus Treatment Being Hoarded, Leaving Patients In Need Without

A drug that President Donald Trump has touted as a possible treatment for coronavirus is now in short supply. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:06Published
Kaiser Permanente Announces No-Cost Treatment Of Coronavirus For Mid-Atlantic Region Members [Video]

Kaiser Permanente Announces No-Cost Treatment Of Coronavirus For Mid-Atlantic Region Members

Kaiser Permanente announced Thursday it will waive cost sharing for testing, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus for its members in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pharmaceutical giant that makes a promising coronavirus drug has registered it as a rare disease treatment with U.S. regulators, a status...
Seattle Times

Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pharmaceutical giant that makes a promising coronavirus drug has registered it as a rare disease treatment with U.S. regulators, a status...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GarCasey

GarCasey RT @FilingSearch: #Sanofi & #Regeneron pharmaceuticals expand testing of #coronavirustreatment with enrollments for mid-to-late stage trial… 27 minutes ago

weeklystockchar

jon - Similar anti-arthritis concept as Roche's Actemra, but different mechanism - mAb targets "cytokine storm" - Targe… https://t.co/KjXx7Qu8c8 33 minutes ago

FilingSearch

FilingSearch #Sanofi & #Regeneron pharmaceuticals expand testing of #coronavirustreatment with enrollments for mid-to-late stage… https://t.co/y87UwCkIq5 48 minutes ago

glimandri

Giuseppe LiMandri Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential #coronavirus treatment https://t.co/43atlaGaMv 2 hours ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment – EAST AUTO NEWS https://t.co/xEyCQq8ocE https://t.co/ajUvfxRyQe 3 hours ago

vipulkumargarg

vipul Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have e… https://t.co/tsuOVdQs2C 4 hours ago

StckPro

STCK.PRO $REGN $SNY NEW ARTICLE : Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment… https://t.co/opq7OVCeyd 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.