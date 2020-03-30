Global  

Why discomfort and vulnerability is important

CBS News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Brene Brown, a New York Times bestselling author and researcher behind the popular TED Talk, “The Power of Vulnerability,” is out with a new podcast, “Unlocking Us,” about why doing something new is hard, but important. Brown joins “CBS This Morning” from Houston to discuss why the new normal we are all experiencing is a critical learning moment.
