Why discomfort and vulnerability is important Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Brene Brown, a New York Times bestselling author and researcher behind the popular TED Talk, “The Power of Vulnerability,” is out with a new podcast, “Unlocking Us,” about why doing something new is hard, but important. Brown joins “CBS This Morning” from Houston to discuss why the new normal we are all experiencing is a critical learning moment. 👓 View full article

