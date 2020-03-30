Global  

Germany aims to launch Singapore-style coronavirus app in weeks

Reuters Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Germany hopes to launch a smartphone app within weeks to help trace coronavirus infections, after a broad political consensus emerged that adopting an approach pioneered by Singapore can be effective without invading people's privacy.
