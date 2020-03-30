Global  

WHO Official Defends Guidance: 'We're Not Seeing' Airborne Transmission

NPR Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Dr. Hanan Balkhy of the World Health Organization says the evidence so far is that the coronavirus doesn't seem to linger in the air. Some virus transmission experts have criticized this guidance.
