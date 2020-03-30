Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > In move likely aimed at Liberty, on-campus teaching halted

In move likely aimed at Liberty, on-campus teaching halted

SeattlePI.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's governor on Monday ordered all higher education institutions to stop any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move likely directed at Liberty University.

The evangelical college in Lynchburg led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. has faced intense criticism over its decision to welcome students back to campus last week after the end of their spring break. The vast majority of classes have been moved online, but the university has said publicly that in-person instruction was necessary for a few select courses.

“We are currently reviewing what the governor said but aren’t able to make a comment at this moment,” said Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb.

Lamb said he couldn't immediately say whether any in-person instruction was continuing Monday, but the university's website specifically mentioned that flight training for aeronautics courses would “remain in the traditional face to face format.”

Falwell, one of President Donald Trump's earliest and most ardent high-profile supporters, has generally characterized concerns about the virus as overblown. He has accused the news media of stoking fear and suggesting coverage has been politically motivated to hurt the president.

Still, the university has said it would comply with all applicable governmental directives and guidance concerning COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus that has crippled economies and upended daily life around much of the world.

Last week, Northam quoted from scripture in urging Falwell to rethink "his message that invites and encourages students to return to campus.”

Earlier this month, at a time when a flood of colleges began announcing plans to extend spring breaks or move instruction online, Liberty initially resisted and planned for classes...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamesCordeiro3

James Cordeiro In Move Likely Aimed At Liberty University, On-Campus Teaching Halted In Virginia https://t.co/8zL4N1p1Mx 33 minutes ago

EmilBrunner1

Jim West 📚☕️🖋 lol @JerryFalwellJr - the gov of virginia isn't putting up with your student endangering nonsense. https://t.co/a8fxgIwLru 37 minutes ago

genesis4genius

The Devil's Advocate Liberty University: We're Complying With Virus-Related Ban https://t.co/HW72WR0NDe 37 minutes ago

sunestauromai

Brian Fulthorp In move likely aimed at Liberty, on-campus teaching halted https://t.co/7NdHxM4K35 via @RNS 40 minutes ago

cherylw04311691

CJW14 RT @stonecold2050: The governor banned in-person classes after a report found students with COVID -19 were welcomed back to Liberty Univers… 40 minutes ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano In move likely aimed at Liberty University, on-campus teaching halted in Virginia https://t.co/7iFpXYWXLM via @abc7newsbayarea 50 minutes ago

sporku

ella vancil In Move Likely Aimed at Liberty U., Virginia Halts On-Campus Teaching | https://t.co/I7IzMxEv6j https://t.co/95jaURLqnp via @Newsmax 1 hour ago

ChristyMowrer

Christy Mowrer 🇺🇸 #BoycotNRA🚫 RT @ohiomail: Virginia's governor has ended all on-campus teaching following reports of students with COVID-19 symptoms returning to Libert… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.