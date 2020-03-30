In move likely aimed at Liberty, on-campus teaching halted

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's governor on Monday ordered all higher education institutions to stop any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move likely directed at Liberty University.



The evangelical college in Lynchburg led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. has faced intense criticism over its decision to welcome students back to campus last week after the end of their spring break. The vast majority of classes have been moved online, but the university has said publicly that in-person instruction was necessary for a few select courses.



“We are currently reviewing what the governor said but aren’t able to make a comment at this moment,” said Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb.



Lamb said he couldn't immediately say whether any in-person instruction was continuing Monday, but the university's website specifically mentioned that flight training for aeronautics courses would “remain in the traditional face to face format.”



Falwell, one of President Donald Trump's earliest and most ardent high-profile supporters, has generally characterized concerns about the virus as overblown. He has accused the news media of stoking fear and suggesting coverage has been politically motivated to hurt the president.



Still, the university has said it would comply with all applicable governmental directives and guidance concerning COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus that has crippled economies and upended daily life around much of the world.



Last week, Northam quoted from scripture in urging Falwell to rethink "his message that invites and encourages students to return to campus.”



Earlier this month, at a time when a flood of colleges began announcing plans to extend spring breaks or move instruction online, Liberty initially resisted and planned for classes...


