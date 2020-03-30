Global  

First-hand accounts from health care workers battling coronavirus

CBS News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
On this National Doctors' Day, there are urgent calls for help from doctors and nurses. Hundreds have caught the virus while treating patients. President Trump said on Monday that he's considering hazard pay for health care workers. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado Chinese Community Rallies To Help Health Care Workers Fight Coronavirus

Colorado Chinese Community Rallies To Help Health Care Workers Fight Coronavirus 02:01

 Colorado’s Chinese American community is doing what it can to help health care providers fighting coronavirus (COVID-19).

