German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The city of Jena in eastern Germany has decided to make people wear face masks when shopping or traveling by public transport, stepping up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and becoming the first city in the country to take the step.
