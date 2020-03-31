Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Surgeon General Doubles Down: Masks Increase Virus Risk

Surgeon General Doubles Down: Masks Increase Virus Risk

Newsmax Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Surgeon General Jerome Adams Tuesday doubled down on his advice against healthy people wearing face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus, saying that wearing one improperly can "actually increase your risk" of getting the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks

White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks 01:14

 White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks President Trump's coronavirus task force could issue formal guidance on masks in the near future, according to CNN. Trump suggested he was open to the idea during Tuesday's White House briefing. President Trump, via statement Dr. Deborah...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EnemyOfFakeNews

Enemy of #FakeNews Surgeon General Doubles Down: Masks Increase Virus Risk | https://t.co/IMYFa8wiW8 https://t.co/jCPXjZLF2x via @Newsmax 4 days ago

suttonklwc

William Sutton Surgeon General Doubles Down: Masks Increase Virus Risk https://t.co/Z4xdr55wvG 4 days ago

joonkleedr

이준길미국변호사(NC)/KOREAN LIFE신문(미국) Surgeon General Doubles Down: Masks Increase Virus Risk | https://t.co/gRzMVzus4D https://t.co/aNwwoGQCox @Newsmax 님이 공유 4 days ago

CleJewLife

Cleveland Jewish Life Surgeon General Doubles Down: Masks Increase Virus Risk https://t.co/eM6YkeRDz3 https://t.co/ZIl7mMHC16 4 days ago

LillyDlilly1945

David Lilly Surgeon General Doubles Down: Masks Increase Virus Risk | https://t.co/fOHRE66c18 https://t.co/lBAaC35Q9d 4 days ago

Mjreard

Matt March 28, 2020: the surgeon general doubles down on "masks don't work, save them for health workers." https://t.co/JSpvUvTRcd 4 days ago

karimofthecrop

Karim Surgeon General doubles down against masks. Your government is your worst enemy. #masks4all https://t.co/ao3VeO4Nwx 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.