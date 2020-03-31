Surgeon General Doubles Down: Masks Increase Virus Risk
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Surgeon General Jerome Adams Tuesday doubled down on his advice against healthy people wearing face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus, saying that wearing one improperly can "actually increase your risk" of getting the disease.
White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks President Trump's coronavirus task force could issue formal guidance on masks in the near future, according to CNN. Trump suggested he was open to the idea during Tuesday's White House briefing. President Trump, via statement Dr. Deborah...
