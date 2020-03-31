Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Las Vegas marking parking places for homeless encampment

Las Vegas marking parking places for homeless encampment

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Homeless people in Las Vegas have been directed to sleep in rectangles painted on the pavement in a makeshift parking lot camp as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus, a move that is stirring outrage by some on social media.

Former Obama administration housing chief Julian Castro suggested in a post on Twitter that the city's homeless should be temporarily placed in empty hotel rooms.

Added actress Alyssa Milano in a tweet: “In Las Vegas, homeless people are sleeping on concrete floor of a parking lot —six feet apart—while all the hotel rooms are empty."

The white-lined patches of pavement were created by officials in the city known for its hospitality after a homeless shelter closed when a man staying there tested positive for the coronavirus.

City officials said they decided to temporarily place the homeless in a parking lot of a multi-use facility rather than inside buildings that include a stadium, a theater, exhibit space and meeting rooms, because officials planned to reserve them for potential hospital overflow space if needed.

The makeshift shelters come as officials in other states look to protect homeless people. In California, which has the nation's largest homeless population, Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged thousands of hotel rooms to help homeless people during the pandemic.

Officials in Nevada have not yet proposed putting the homeless in vacant hotels, including the famous casino resorts of the Las Vegas Strip, which began emptying two weeks ago when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a monthlong halt to gambling and closure of casinos. The resorts were allowed to keep their hotels open to avoid displacing guests or for emergency purposes.

The city of Las Vegas said in a tweet Monday night that it initially tried to provide...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yuki_2_1

😍RGANIC FAIR😍TRADE❤️委託販売ちゅっ@きんもくせいROS😍A😍 RT @ABC: Homeless people in Las Vegas have been directed to sleep in rectangles painted on the pavement in a makeshift parking lot camp as… 6 seconds ago

LaurieACampbell

Laurie Campbell RT @Nightline: Homeless people in Las Vegas have been directed to sleep in rectangles painted on the pavement in a makeshift parking lot ca… 23 minutes ago

SafeH2o4Schools

Get the Lead Out of Our Schools DuceyDeniesScience RT @GetSmartResist: Well this looks comfy. Our city treats homeless people like dirt. This is disgraceful. We have a bunch of empty hotels.… 32 minutes ago

GetSmartResist

Agent 99 🌎 Social Distancing Well this looks comfy. Our city treats homeless people like dirt. This is disgraceful. We have a bunch of empty hot… https://t.co/zXGUDphJlI 33 minutes ago

SilvestriP

Pino Silvestri Las Vegas marking parking places for homeless encampment #COVID_19 #Coronavid19 #CoronaVirusUpdates #CoronaOutbreak… https://t.co/Nad9pRZQTh 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.