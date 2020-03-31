Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > One-two punch: Coronavirus, price war send oil prices to 18-year low

One-two punch: Coronavirus, price war send oil prices to 18-year low

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) The economic slowdown brought about by the global coronavirus pandemic, compounded with the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, has sent oil prices into an 18-year low Monday. This was crude-oil future’s biggest percentage drop on record for any month or quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data analysis, since 1983. Crude oil futures in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil price war: Analysts expect prices to drop further

Oil price war: Analysts expect prices to drop further 05:16

 Coronavirus pandemic continues to crush demand amid price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.