Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

CBS News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
"My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus," Governor Cuomo said in his briefing Tuesday. "He is young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks — but he will be fine."
News video: New York Governor Confirms Brother, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Positive For Coronavirus

New York Governor Confirms Brother, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Positive For Coronavirus 00:32

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced his brother, Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement came on the same day New York reported an increase of positive cases by more than 9,000. Reuters reports that New York is now reporting 75,795 confirmed cases with a...

Coronavirus Update: Brother Of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Diagnosed With COVID-19 [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Brother Of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Diagnosed With COVID-19

New York State's coronavirus cases now top 75,000, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus | THR News [Video]

CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus | THR News

CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus | THR News

CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Details His Symptoms

Chris Cuomo, who is an anchor at CNN and also is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, revealed he tested positive for Coronavirus. “Soooo in these...
Chris Cuomo Says COVID-19 Feeling Like Flu So Far, Fears for His Family

Chris Cuomo says his initial coronavirus symptoms are very similar to the flu ... and now he's worried about passing the virus along to his family as they...
