Coronavirus deaths in the USA have surpassed 9/11, with over 2,000 deaths expected PER DAY by mid-April
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () (Natural News) It’s official. With confirmed coronavirus deaths now at 3,580 in the USA, more Americans have been killed by the coronavirus than died in the attacks of 9/11 (which were used to rapidly expand the government surveillance police state). The United States of America is now tracking over 20,000 new infections per day and...
In Italy on Sunday, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy fell for the second consecutive day. However, Reuters reports the country is still almost certain to see an extension of stringent containment measures. The Civil Protection department said 756 people had died in the last day,...
For informal workers and garbage sifters who struggle day-to-day to make ends meet in places like Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia, battling the spread of coronavirus by local mandate has left them out of..