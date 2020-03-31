Global  

Coronavirus deaths in the USA have surpassed 9/11, with over 2,000 deaths expected PER DAY by mid-April

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) It’s official. With confirmed coronavirus deaths now at 3,580 in the USA, more Americans have been killed by the coronavirus than died in the attacks of 9/11 (which were used to rapidly expand the government surveillance police state). The United States of America is now tracking over 20,000 new infections per day and...
Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35% in less than a day: official

The Canadian death toll from a worsening coronavirus outbreak has jumped by 35% to 89 in less than a day, chief public health officer Theresa Tam told reporters...
Reuters

Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35% in less than a day - official

The Canadian death toll from a worsening coronavirus outbreak has jumped by 35% to 89 in less than a day, chief public health officer Theresa Tam told reporters...
Reuters India

