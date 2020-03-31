Coronavirus deaths in the USA have surpassed 9/11, with over 2,000 deaths expected PER DAY by mid-April

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

(Natural News) It’s official. With confirmed coronavirus deaths now at 3,580 in the USA, more Americans have been killed by the coronavirus than died in the attacks of 9/11 (which were used to rapidly expand the government surveillance police state). The United States of America is now tracking over 20,000 new infections per day and... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Coronavirus Deaths In Italy Drop, But Social Restrictions To Remain High 00:39 In Italy on Sunday, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy fell for the second consecutive day. However, Reuters reports the country is still almost certain to see an extension of stringent containment measures. The Civil Protection department said 756 people had died in the last day,...