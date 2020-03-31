3M to boost U.S. production of respirator masks to 50 million as demand soars Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

3M Co expects to ramp up U.S. monthly production of N95 respirator masks to 50 million in June, the industrial giant said on Tuesday, as demand surges from healthcare professionals and first responders battling the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

