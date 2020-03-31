Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms: British scientists' study
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by British scientists to help monitor the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.
Business Insider reports that a sudden loss of smell could be a symptom of coronavirus, even if you don't have any additional symptoms. In South Korea, China, and Italy, about a third of COVID-19 patients have also had a loss of smell. According to lead ear, nose, and throat experts in the UK, that...
