'I felt a tiny bit invincible until I got this': Vancouver ER doctor with COVID-19 shares his story

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Dr. Joseph Finkler of Vancouver is among dozens of front-line health-care workers who have been infected with COVID-19 in Canada. He says it has been a humbling experience, but he is looking forward to the day when he's cleared to return to work and continue fighting the pandemic.
