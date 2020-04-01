UN boss António Guterres calls for an "immediate co-ordinated" global response to tackle the crisis.

You Might Like

Tweets about this FCortez RT @cnni: The coronavirus pandemic is the "greatest test" the world has faced since the United Nations was formed in the wake of World War… 2 minutes ago David G BBC News - Coronavirus: Greatest test since World War Two, says UN chief https://t.co/dVUd9IRs3u 5 minutes ago Rabia Anum 🌺🌷 RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief https://t.co/LX0A53zw8y 5 minutes ago Kogcord COVID-19 invisible WW3? Coronavirus outbreak 'greatest test since WW2' https://t.co/pspvXM28vG via @SatankMKR 6 minutes ago Human Rights Path RT @HumanRightsHope: Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief The current #CoronavirusOutbreak is the biggest chall… 6 minutes ago RNZ The current coronavirus outbreak is the biggest challenge for the world since World War Two, United Nations Secreta… https://t.co/LjQ8osntVC 10 minutes ago UNIAN (English) #Coronavirus greatest test since World War Two, says UN's #Guterres https://t.co/q7waARcSiR https://t.co/OcPNjuuPyC 11 minutes ago UNIAN.info #Coronavirus greatest test since World War Two, says UN's #Guterres https://t.co/cTXkCDDbDk https://t.co/qLb32C9T86 11 minutes ago