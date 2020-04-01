Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief

Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief

BBC News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
UN boss António Guterres calls for an "immediate co-ordinated" global response to tackle the crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fc0rtez11

FCortez RT @cnni: The coronavirus pandemic is the "greatest test" the world has faced since the United Nations was formed in the wake of World War… 2 minutes ago

Davidwrg

David G BBC News - Coronavirus: Greatest test since World War Two, says UN chief https://t.co/dVUd9IRs3u 5 minutes ago

rabia_anum_

Rabia Anum 🌺🌷 RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief https://t.co/LX0A53zw8y 5 minutes ago

kogcord

Kogcord COVID-19 invisible WW3? Coronavirus outbreak 'greatest test since WW2' https://t.co/pspvXM28vG via @SatankMKR 6 minutes ago

HumanRightsPath

Human Rights Path RT @HumanRightsHope: Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief The current #CoronavirusOutbreak is the biggest chall… 6 minutes ago

radionz

RNZ The current coronavirus outbreak is the biggest challenge for the world since World War Two, United Nations Secreta… https://t.co/LjQ8osntVC 10 minutes ago

unian_en

UNIAN (English) #Coronavirus greatest test since World War Two, says UN's #Guterres https://t.co/q7waARcSiR https://t.co/OcPNjuuPyC 11 minutes ago

UnianInfo

UNIAN.info #Coronavirus greatest test since World War Two, says UN's #Guterres https://t.co/cTXkCDDbDk https://t.co/qLb32C9T86 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.