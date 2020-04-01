Global  

British American Tobacco working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
British American Tobacco, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes, said on Wednesday its U.S. biotech unit was working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 using proteins extracted from tobacco leaves.
