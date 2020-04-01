British American Tobacco working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves

British American Tobacco, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes, said on Wednesday its U.S. biotech unit was working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 using proteins extracted from tobacco leaves.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ian mcnamara So is twenty a day the cure!! British cigarette giant claims it has developed a coronavirus vaccine… https://t.co/kgRrpGqqIf 19 seconds ago Iamdiller RT @Jamwanda2: British American Tobacco working on plant-based coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/EiUwqYzJgD HEHEHE!!!! Zimbabwe here we come… 1 minute ago Tux British American Tobacco working on a Covid -19 vaccine. No doubt one of the side effects will be “nicotine addiction”.... 1 minute ago ⚘33⚘ 😳🤞 British cigarette giant claims it has developed a coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/PypmE18Sql via @MailOnline 3 minutes ago Karen Cripps RT @Newsweek: British American Tobacco announces "significant breakthrough" in development of potential coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/7e… 3 minutes ago Marion Steggles RT @cole_stephen: British cigarette giant claims it has developed a coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/wln4yFovqf via @MailOnline 3 minutes ago Little Oak Dragons This may be a great story of redemption if it works out. Fingers crossed for them. https://t.co/LCVrgQqBGS 4 minutes ago [email protected] #STAYHOMESAVELIVES British American Tobacco working on plant-based coronavirus vaccine | British American Tobacco | The Guardian https://t.co/9P5M4dCFG3 5 minutes ago