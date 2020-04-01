U.S. FDA says malaria drugs in shortage as coronavirus drives up demand
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and related chloroquine are in shortage due to a surge in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In today's health headlines Johnson and Johnson may have a Coronavirus vaccine to test by September. Doctors are using telehealth to connect to learn and grow around the Coronavirus. The FDA is allowing a malaria drug to be used for Coronavirus treatment.
