U.S. FDA says malaria drugs in shortage as coronavirus drives up demand

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and related chloroquine are in shortage due to a surge in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.
 In today's health headlines Johnson and Johnson may have a Coronavirus vaccine to test by September. Doctors are using telehealth to connect to learn and grow around the Coronavirus. The FDA is allowing a malaria drug to be used for Coronavirus treatment.

