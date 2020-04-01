Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church

Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church

CBS News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
A defiant pastor Tony Spell presided over another service at the Life Tabernacle Church despite being charged with violating the state’s virus-prompted gatherings ban. Some protesters showed they thought he was out of line. Lester Duhe of WAFB-TV reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juliorumbaut

Julio Rumbaut Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church https://t.co/ZjRVP6cUnF via @YouTube Stupidity has no place in God’s… https://t.co/R1YLJAjVwo 10 hours ago

JohnKeenanNOLa

JohnKeenanNOLa The Power of Christ compels you! Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church - CBS News https://t.co/gADQQVRFOK via @GoogleNews 3 days ago

avnblogfeed

AVN News Feed Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church https://t.co/dme044gHAz https://t.co/rZFemdig28 4 days ago

technoappgeek

teamhtc Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church https://t.co/gX0JbdmYNk https://t.co/nmwJ8oMZSX 4 days ago

soulmate19297

Michelle Huskey Savage Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church https://t.co/QIeXAYm3TP via @YouTube 4 days ago

progresivetrend

SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @MaxineSykes: Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church - CBS News https://t.co/B3eSEgAjnm 4 days ago

MaxineSykes

maxine sykes Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church - CBS News https://t.co/B3eSEgAjnm 4 days ago

manicinmass

Proud snowflake Protesters show up at packed Louisiana church https://t.co/E0QFfzA9vl via @YouTube 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.