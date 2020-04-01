Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Pentagon looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for civilians in virus outbreak

Pentagon looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for civilians in virus outbreak

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The Pentagon is looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for use by civilian authorities as the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the United States with a high death toll expected in coming weeks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bettypants

bettypants Yeah, fucking hilarious, huh? No, please...April Fools jokes about COVID are completely okay while the bodies pile… https://t.co/RmzQshCJFK 51 seconds ago

MiamiMark001

MiamiMark001 RT @politicususa: The Pentagon is looking to provide as many as 100,000 body bags intended for civilian use during the coronavirus pandemic… 2 minutes ago

SteveIsenbarger

Steve Pentagon looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for civilians in virus outbreak https://t.co/pPFZxFN3b5 4 minutes ago

BackToM43342160

BackToMe RT @thehill: Pentagon looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for potential civilian https://t.co/qNjsRNcVwp https://t.co/d9e29fHJTC 6 minutes ago

drogoscg24

Cory Granot RT @farronbalanced: Well this doesn’t leave me feeling confident. https://t.co/MxNf1gQgg0 7 minutes ago

TattooedEnigma

Robert Caplette 🏳️‍🌈 RT @adpaw13: Honestly ... terrifying and pathetic. Yes China started it by censoring medical information which provided could end up killi… 8 minutes ago

ElevenPointTwo

Paul Wren Sure, but FEMA is going to have enough body bags. https://t.co/IzFi48TAz7 https://t.co/SupTrhVEPv 9 minutes ago

SashasMImom

Gina Bryers (@🏡) RT @bttr_as1: Dear ⁦@PFPAOfficial⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@VP⁩ How about you provide ventilators and PPE instead? #EpicFail #NegligentHomici… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.