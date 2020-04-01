The Pentagon is looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for use by civilian authorities as the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the United States with a high death toll expected in coming weeks.

You Might Like

Tweets about this bettypants Yeah, fucking hilarious, huh? No, please...April Fools jokes about COVID are completely okay while the bodies pile… https://t.co/RmzQshCJFK 51 seconds ago MiamiMark001 RT @politicususa: The Pentagon is looking to provide as many as 100,000 body bags intended for civilian use during the coronavirus pandemic… 2 minutes ago Steve Pentagon looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for civilians in virus outbreak https://t.co/pPFZxFN3b5 4 minutes ago BackToMe RT @thehill: Pentagon looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for potential civilian https://t.co/qNjsRNcVwp https://t.co/d9e29fHJTC 6 minutes ago Cory Granot RT @farronbalanced: Well this doesn’t leave me feeling confident. https://t.co/MxNf1gQgg0 7 minutes ago Robert Caplette 🏳️‍🌈 RT @adpaw13: Honestly ... terrifying and pathetic. Yes China started it by censoring medical information which provided could end up killi… 8 minutes ago Paul Wren Sure, but FEMA is going to have enough body bags. https://t.co/IzFi48TAz7 https://t.co/SupTrhVEPv 9 minutes ago Gina Bryers (@🏡) RT @bttr_as1: Dear ⁦@PFPAOfficial⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@VP⁩ How about you provide ventilators and PPE instead? #EpicFail #NegligentHomici… 9 minutes ago