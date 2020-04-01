Global  

Turkmenistan shuts down the fight against COVID-19 by banning the word "coronavirus"

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) The government of Turkmenistan has banned any use of the word “coronavirus” in the country in a radical move to suppress any information about the global pandemic. According to the Turkmenistan Chronicle, a rare independent news source in this tightly controlled Central Asian nation, the country’s Ministry of Health has recently distributed brochures to...
