Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > “Shoot them dead”: Philippine President Duterte threatens coronavirus lockdown violators

“Shoot them dead”: Philippine President Duterte threatens coronavirus lockdown violators

CBS News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
After some people in the Philippines defied a coronavirus lockdown to protest a lack of food, the country's president, Rodrigo Duterte, took to the airwaves declaring that he will order the military to shoot troublemakers dead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Shoot them dead:' Philippine leader on lockdown violators

'Shoot them dead:' Philippine leader on lockdown violators 01:07

 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday (April 1) he would not hesitate to have his soldiers shoot dead those who violated coronavirus lockdown measures. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sksing

Sweet Tooth RT @republic: 'Shoot them dead': Philippine President Duterte warns against violating COVID-19 lockdown https://t.co/d30GTY58Ok 9 seconds ago

allnews_raj

Arun Raj RT @rameshlaus: 'Shoot them dead' - Philippine leader says won't tolerate lockdown violators https://t.co/5h6DAD1yeV 38 seconds ago

lotusvati

Sowilo ⚡ RT @amritabhinder: ‘Shoot them dead’ — Philippine leader says won’t tolerate lockdown violators Philippine President Duterte has warned vi… 40 seconds ago

Urbnite1

𝕶 𝖗 𝖔 𝖓 𝖝 𝖘 ❦ RT @timesofindia: 'Shoot them dead': Philippine President says won't tolerate lockdown violators https://t.co/vNne1PIFma via @TOIWorld http… 41 seconds ago

Clarisa_rc

Something RT @Rntk____: ‘Shoot them dead': That is the order Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gave his military to punish those who violated #cor… 1 minute ago

nandigaumata

Nandigaumata RT @jsaideepak: 'Shoot them dead': Philippine President Duterte says he won't tolerate violators of lockdown against coronavirus https://t.… 2 minutes ago

Subbam4

Subham RT @seriousfunnyguy: 'Shoot them dead': Philippine President Duterte says he won't tolerate violators of lockdown against Coronavirus! h… 2 minutes ago

realArzCena

Arzzi 🦆📖😷 RT @firstpost: Philippine president #RodrigoDuterte has warned violators of #coronavirus lockdown measures they could be shot for causing t… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.