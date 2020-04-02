Cuomo: New York only has six days' worth of ventilators left

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio asked New Yorkers on Thursday to wear a face covering when they go outside and will be near other people. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that the state’s supply of breathing machines could be exhausted in six days. The number of New Yorkers killed by COVID-19 soared again, to 2,373. While New York City remained a hotspot, there were troublesome trends in other regions as the outbreak spread to every county. Unemployment filings skyrocketed too, as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy.



The latest developments in New York:



___



FACE COVERING



New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio asked New Yorkers to wear a face covering when they go outside and will be near other people.



He cited research showing asymptomatic people could be spreading the virus without realizing it.



“When you put on that face covering, you’re protecting everyone else,” he said.



The mayor said it could be a scarf or a bandanna or anything homemade, but it should not be a surgical mask needed by frontline medical workers.



____



VENTILATORS RUNNING LOW



Cuomo warned New York could be six days away from exhausting its supply of ventilators as the statewide death count took its largest daily jump yet, from 1,941 to 2,373.



The breathing machines have become the crucial piece of equipment sought by state and city officials as hundreds of patients a day are admitted to intensive care units.



The state just released 400 ventilators to New York City and another 200 in the suburbs. But the governor saw problems ahead unless there's a slowdown in demand.



“At the current burn rate, we have about six days of ventilators in our stockpile,” the governor said at a briefing at the Capitol.



