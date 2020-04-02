Cuomo: New York only has six days' worth of ventilators left
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio asked New Yorkers on Thursday to wear a face covering when they go outside and will be near other people. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that the state’s supply of breathing machines could be exhausted in six days. The number of New Yorkers killed by COVID-19 soared again, to 2,373. While New York City remained a hotspot, there were troublesome trends in other regions as the outbreak spread to every county. Unemployment filings skyrocketed too, as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy.
The latest developments in New York:
___
FACE COVERING
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio asked New Yorkers to wear a face covering when they go outside and will be near other people.
He cited research showing asymptomatic people could be spreading the virus without realizing it.
“When you put on that face covering, you’re protecting everyone else,” he said.
The mayor said it could be a scarf or a bandanna or anything homemade, but it should not be a surgical mask needed by frontline medical workers.
____
VENTILATORS RUNNING LOW
Cuomo warned New York could be six days away from exhausting its supply of ventilators as the statewide death count took its largest daily jump yet, from 1,941 to 2,373.
The breathing machines have become the crucial piece of equipment sought by state and city officials as hundreds of patients a day are admitted to intensive care units.
The state just released 400 ventilators to New York City and another 200 in the suburbs. But the governor saw problems ahead unless there's a slowdown in demand.
“At the current burn rate, we have about six days of ventilators in our stockpile,” the governor said at a briefing at the Capitol.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday warned that no one is immune from getting the coronavirus, including young people, those in rural areas of the country - and his own brother, Chris, a CNN anchor who revealed one day earlier he tested positive for the virus. Lisa Bernhard has more.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Cheyenne Darcy Amaya RT @thedailybeast: Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York only had 6 days left of ventilators in the stockpile for a crisis he warned could co… 31 seconds ago
John Lalonde New York only has enough ventilators to last 6 days: Cuomo https://t.co/2MmAuB2QN5 3 minutes ago
nelmadman RT @nytimes: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that the state has only 6 days' worth of ventilators left
https://t.co/bpovrY38Au 9 minutes ago
Jan Rivers RT @guardian: New York only has enough ventilators for six more days, says Governor Cuomo https://t.co/Pb5U18G2kf 20 minutes ago
PortCityPisces RT @thedailybeast: Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York only had 6 days left of ventilators in the stockpile for a c… https://t.co/raIXI5gXI0 25 minutes ago
Winning 2020 RT @Forbes: Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference today that New York only has 6 days’ worth of ventilators left in its stockpil… 28 minutes ago
fake nick ramsey @ 🏡 ... gov. cuomo says new york state only has enough ventilators for six days.
https://t.co/X26rucUB4U
#coronavirus https://t.co/CWa3OTdEC7 30 minutes ago
Vik chaubey N.Y. Has Only 6 Days’ Supply of Ventilators, Cuomo Says: Live Updates https://t.co/M0xFybkZWE 30 minutes ago