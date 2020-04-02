Coronavirus death rate higher in America due to rampant obesity

Global  

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) One of the fattest cities in America just so happens to also have one of the highest death rates from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), a correlation that experts say is no coincidence. As it turns out, being obese greatly increases one’s risk of dying from the coronavirus, which at least partially explains why...
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Why is New Orleans' coronavirus death rate twice New York's? Obesity is a factor

Why is New Orleans' coronavirus death rate twice New York's? Obesity is a factor 02:06

 The coronavirus has been a far deadlier threat in New Orleans than the rest of the United States, with a per-capita death rate much higher than in New York City. Doctors, public health officials and available data say the Big Easy's high levels of obesity and related ailments may be a reason. This...

