Coronavirus death rate higher in America due to rampant obesity
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () (Natural News) One of the fattest cities in America just so happens to also have one of the highest death rates from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), a correlation that experts say is no coincidence. As it turns out, being obese greatly increases one’s risk of dying from the coronavirus, which at least partially explains why...
The coronavirus has been a far deadlier threat in New Orleans than the rest of the United States, with a per-capita death rate much higher than in New York City. Doctors, public health officials and available data say the Big Easy's high levels of obesity and related ailments may be a reason. This...