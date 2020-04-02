Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Coronavirus is now the third leading cause of death in the United States

Coronavirus is now the third leading cause of death in the United States

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) More than 1,000 Americans died from the coronavirus on Wednesday.  As you will see below, that now makes COVID-19 the third leading cause of death in the United States on a daily basis.  Unfortunately, the number of Americans dying from the coronavirus is expected to rise even more in the weeks ahead.  As...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Ten most affected countries around the world

Coronavirus: Ten most affected countries around the world 01:04

 A look at which ten countries have had the most confirmed cases of coronavirus cases as the number of cases globally goes past 800,000.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.