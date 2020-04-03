Global  

Commission seeks clarity on absentees for Wisconsin election

Friday, 3 April 2020
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission wants a federal judge who ordered an extension for absentee voting in Tuesday’s presidential primary as the coronovirus spreads to ensure that no results are reported until all absentee ballots are in.

U.S. District Judge William Conley on Thursday declined to postpone Wisconsin’s election, but he ordered that people be given an extra six days beyond Election Day for absentee voting. He also blasted state leaders’ decision not to delay the election to protect people’s health but refused to postpone it himself, saying a federal judge shouldn’t act as the state’s health officer.

“As much as the court would prefer that the Wisconsin Legislature and Governor consider the public health ahead of any political considerations, that does not appear in the cards. Nor is it appropriate for a federal district court to act as the state’s chief health official by taking that step for them,” Conley wrote.

The deadline for voters to get absentee ballots to local clerks had been 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but Conley’s order shifted that to 4 p.m. on April 13. Conley also extended the deadline for voters to request ballots by a day to 5 p.m. Friday.

The judge also lifted a witness requirement for absentee ballot applications, writing that voters can provide a written affirmation that they could not safely obtain a witness signature due to coronavirus fears.

Conley's ruling could create a situation where clerks are reporting partial results after polls close Tuesday but absentee voting is continuing for nearly a week. The Wisconsin Election Commission wrote to the judge late Thursday night asking him to clarify his order to ensure no results will be published until April 13, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin said it has...
Wisconsin Governor Signs Executive Order To Postpone Primary Election

Wisconsin Governor Signs Executive Order To Postpone Primary Election

 Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order about postponing Wisconsin's primary election. According to Reuters, he wants to move the election from April 7 to June 9. Evers cited health risks as the reason but Republicans said they would challenge it in the state Supreme Court. Evers tried...

Wisconsin Governor Wants To Delay Primary Election Last Minute

Wisconsin Governor Wants To Delay Primary Election Last Minute

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants legislators to delay the state's upcoming election. According to Gizmodo, he wants people to vote by mail in order to prevent people gathering at the polls...

Fewer than 10 physical polling locations expected in Milwaukee for Election Day

Fewer than 10 physical polling locations expected in Milwaukee for Election Day

The Milwaukee Election Commission says fewer than 10 physical polling sites may be open on Election Day due to COVID-19.

