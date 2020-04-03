Commission seeks clarity on absentees for Wisconsin election

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission wants a federal judge who ordered an extension for absentee voting in Tuesday’s presidential primary as the coronovirus spreads to ensure that no results are reported until all absentee ballots are in.



U.S. District Judge William Conley on Thursday declined to postpone Wisconsin’s election, but he ordered that people be given an extra six days beyond Election Day for absentee voting. He also blasted state leaders’ decision not to delay the election to protect people’s health but refused to postpone it himself, saying a federal judge shouldn’t act as the state’s health officer.



“As much as the court would prefer that the Wisconsin Legislature and Governor consider the public health ahead of any political considerations, that does not appear in the cards. Nor is it appropriate for a federal district court to act as the state’s chief health official by taking that step for them,” Conley wrote.



The deadline for voters to get absentee ballots to local clerks had been 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but Conley’s order shifted that to 4 p.m. on April 13. Conley also extended the deadline for voters to request ballots by a day to 5 p.m. Friday.



The judge also lifted a witness requirement for absentee ballot applications, writing that voters can provide a written affirmation that they could not safely obtain a witness signature due to coronavirus fears.



Conley's ruling could create a situation where clerks are reporting partial results after polls close Tuesday but absentee voting is continuing for nearly a week. The Wisconsin Election Commission wrote to the judge late Thursday night asking him to clarify his order to ensure no results will be published until April 13, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.



The Republican Party of Wisconsin said it has... 👓 View full article

