Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Results of UK clinical coronavirus trials 'a few months away': senior medic

Results of UK clinical coronavirus trials 'a few months away': senior medic

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Results from clinical trials of possible drugs to treat the coronavirus are likely a few months away, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus turns Canadian/American border into ghost town

Coronavirus turns Canadian/American border into ghost town 02:55

 The coronavirus pandemic has struck the world with unbelievable power and fear. Aside from shoppers panic buying such items as toilet tissue, there have also been many other drastic measures put in place to halt the spread of this terrifying virus. In Vancouver, British Columbia as well as across...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Results of UK Clinical Coronavirus Trials 'A Few Months Away': Senior Medic - https://t.co/zVU8tTbumN 3 minutes ago

Hashim38017372

Hashim Results from clinical trials of possible drugs to treat the coronavirus are likely a few months away, England's Dep… https://t.co/3oK3SpX3dc 15 minutes ago

NemesisNibiru

CaptainJimDandy Results of UK clinical coronavirus trials "a few months away": senior medic - https://t.co/bMXr3zy1Ff 20 minutes ago

zla_official

Sandy Johns Results of UK clinical coronavirus trials “a few months away”: senior medic https://t.co/OQKHXEsmlq 23 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Results of UK clinical coronavirus trials "a few months away": senior medic Source: Reuters https://t.co/wPPm64G4uh 25 minutes ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Results of UK clinical coronavirus trials "a few months away": senior medic https://t.co/eDU8fDgQR1 27 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Results of UK clinical coronavirus trials 'a few months away': senior medic https://t.co/Ufb08QeLLQ https://t.co/HqbeKUrp5E 35 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Results of UK clinical coronavirus trials "a few months away" -senior medic https://t.co/Fi3jdSyG5G 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.