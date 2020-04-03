Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Ontario lab design left province short of coronavirus testing supplies

Ontario lab design left province short of coronavirus testing supplies

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Ontario, Canada's most heavily populated region, has been lagging other Canadian provinces in testing for the coronavirus because in the early weeks of the outbreak its public labs relied heavily on a single company for needed chemicals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drbobbell

Dr. Bob Bell RT @Rory_Johnston: @gmbutts @drbobbell Of possible interest, prov testing/case intensity over time. Left: case/testing level volumes as sh… 2 days ago

Rory_Johnston

Rory Johnston @gmbutts @drbobbell Of possible interest, prov testing/case intensity over time. Left: case/testing level volumes… https://t.co/q93bFpVKS5 3 days ago

sirspate

James Helferty @SafetyInfoCan @carlyweeks @fordnation It's why we had delays in the first place. https://t.co/EbA7qpdwGP What I'm… https://t.co/sIpcnZeQNq 4 days ago

amp6

Anna Mehler Paperny again, if you haven't read @allisonmartell's great piece, you've really gotta. https://t.co/4sFUGSu9oc 4 days ago

eperlk

eperlk Ontario lab design left province short of coronavirus testing supplies | National Post https://t.co/yNBz7RG6sv 5 days ago

_Herhalt

Chris Herhalt RT @amp6: (Tam is being asked why we aren't doing more testing and I honestly don't understand her reasons. You should read @allisonmartell… 5 days ago

JaanPill

Jaan Pill Ontario lab design left province short of coronavirus testing supplies https://t.co/mdwunVq4zj 5 days ago

amp6

Anna Mehler Paperny (Tam is being asked why we aren't doing more testing and I honestly don't understand her reasons. You should read… https://t.co/ysNvs8XfDC 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.