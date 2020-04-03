No vaccine, no job: Eugenicist Bill Gates demands "digital certificates" to prove coronavirus vaccination status

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) On March 18, outspoken eugenicist Bill Gates participated in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) event on Reddit entitled, “I’m Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. AMA about COVID-19.” And during this event, Gates openly admitted to the world that the agenda moving forward is to vaccinate every person on... 👓 View full article

