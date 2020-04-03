Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > No vaccine, no job: Eugenicist Bill Gates demands "digital certificates" to prove coronavirus vaccination status

No vaccine, no job: Eugenicist Bill Gates demands "digital certificates" to prove coronavirus vaccination status

NaturalNews.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) On March 18, outspoken eugenicist Bill Gates participated in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) event on Reddit entitled, “I’m Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. AMA about COVID-19.” And during this event, Gates openly admitted to the world that the agenda moving forward is to vaccinate every person on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: Bill Gates knew the world wasn't ready for a pandemic back in 2015

Bill Gates knew the world wasn't ready for a pandemic back in 2015 01:52

 Bill Gates said we weren't ready for a pandemic back in 2015... And turns out he was right. But instead of shouting 'I told you so', he's offered three ways America (and perhaps the rest of the world) can fight COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.