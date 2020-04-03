No vaccine, no job: Eugenicist Bill Gates demands "digital certificates" to prove coronavirus vaccination status
Friday, 3 April 2020 () (Natural News) On March 18, outspoken eugenicist Bill Gates participated in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) event on Reddit entitled, “I’m Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. AMA about COVID-19.” And during this event, Gates openly admitted to the world that the agenda moving forward is to vaccinate every person on...
Bill Gates said we weren't ready for a pandemic back in 2015... And turns out he was right. But instead of shouting 'I told you so', he's offered three ways America (and perhaps the rest of the world) can fight COVID-19.