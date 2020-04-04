Global  

Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK

Reuters India Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Some 118 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, NHK public broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing metropolitan government officials.
 Public broadcaster NHK said Tokyo may keep city-operated schools closed through early May. According to Reuters, the news comes after Japan’s capital hit a daily record of 78 coronavirus cases. The government first said it was going to reopen some schools in the new academic year. Prime Minister...

