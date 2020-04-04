Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () Some 118 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, NHK public broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing metropolitan government officials.
Public broadcaster NHK said Tokyo may keep city-operated schools closed through early May. According to Reuters, the news comes after Japan’s capital hit a daily record of 78 coronavirus cases. The government first said it was going to reopen some schools in the new academic year. Prime Minister...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
M-asa RT @Reuters: Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK https://t.co/D6VNdAOTOL https://t.co/4Gfs4yNmYi 7 minutes ago
Alist RT @Reuters: Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time - NHK https://t.co/45UDBpsq6c https://t.co/JLkFKYFYSQ 9 minutes ago
Zeeshan Shah RT @Reuters: Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK https://t.co/qcHm6AiP83 https://t.co/uLYm3BgBBr 13 minutes ago
Ernst Nordholt Tokyo Area Sees Daily Coronavirus Cases Topping 100 for First Time: NHK - https://t.co/uUEVhbcYU2 #GoogleAlerts16 minutes ago
researchepi https://t.co/CA1vCJoPKF Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK #epitwitter26 minutes ago