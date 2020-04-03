Global  

NYPD's former top cop, James O'Neill, setÂ to roll as NYC medical supply czar

Newsday Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Former NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill, tasked with getting medical supplies to city hospitals, says his operation will be up and running today.
News video: Coronavirus Update: James O'Neill Returns To NYC As Supply Czar

Coronavirus Update: James O'Neill Returns To NYC As Supply Czar 02:08

 New York City gets a new supply czar amid questions about how the millions of pieces of health and safety gear pouring into the five boroughs are being distributed; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

