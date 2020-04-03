Coronavirus on Long Island: SeeÂ updates for April 2

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published British, American and Australian tourists arrested at 'drug-fuelled party' in Thailand during COVID-19 lockdown 01:29 This is the moment police arrested three British tourists at a drug-fuelled party during the coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday (April 1) The men, named by police as George Oliver Hoskins, 23, Saul Alan Jones, 22, and Stuart Alexander McDonogh, 29, were among nine foreigners and five Thai women...