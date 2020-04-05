Global  

Coronavirus cases surge inside Chicago jail

CBS News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
With 291 confirmed coronavirus cases, the jail is experiencing one of the largest outbreaks inside a U.S. correctional facility.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Illinois Coronavirus Cases Top 2,300 This Weekend

Illinois Coronavirus Cases Top 2,300 This Weekend 02:24

 A total of 899 new cases were reported Sunday. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.

