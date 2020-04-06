Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing kit

Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing kit

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Novacyt's COVID-19 diagnostic test has been approved by France's CNR arm of the Institut Pasteur, making it available for immediate distribution in France, the healthcare company said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

boulibouftou59

Bio & Techs Europe RT @MrUkCrypto1: Novacyt Wins French Approval for COVID Testing Kit - The New York Times #NCYT #Covid_19 https://t.co/KFtyu9Pm0G 6 days ago

CDNewsDispatch

CorporateDispatch #Novacyt wins #French approval for #COVID testing kit https://t.co/wC7so2t72j https://t.co/rSM5DZrWNn 1 week ago

tatsu_rockin

気志魁星（きしかいせい） RT @Z3fBHhCS: Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing kit | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/YbtT5K097u 1 week ago

Z3Z3fBHhCSa59kw

🌹ユルクヤル🌹完全相互性💯裏垢 Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing kit | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/YbtT5K097u 1 week ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing kit https://t.co/3nEnRRzJtP 1 week ago

LiveWellToronto

Live Well Toronto Healthcare group Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing product - Financial Post https://t.co/Cmft88q3jN 1 week ago

cmencke

**** RT @cmencke: AwesomeCapital: Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing kit... https://t.co/jWKgjLvI2w 1 week ago

cmencke

**** AwesomeCapital: Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing kit... https://t.co/jWKgjLvI2w 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.