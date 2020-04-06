Global  

Gross underreporting of coronavirus deaths across the USA means that the “official” numbers are extremely LOW

NaturalNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) Because of a patchwork of reporting requirements and regulations regarding the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the actual number of Americans killed by the disease is far higher than the “official” count, experts believe. As reported by The New York Times on Sunday:  More than 9,400 people with the coronavirus have been reported to have...
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: New York's COVID-19 Deaths Near 9/11 Level

New York's COVID-19 Deaths Near 9/11 Level 00:33

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing its total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the United States in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. New York City has mere days to prepare...

