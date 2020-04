Some people are burning 5G towers out of concern the electropollution might be worsening the coronavirus outbreak Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

(Natural News) Fears about 5G radiation towers inducing or exacerbating the symptoms associated with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are driving some people to light the technology on fire in acts of protest. In Birmingham, England, for instance, a 5G mast that went up in flames the other day was captured on video as it burnt... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: KHSL - Published 3 days ago People creating masks amid coronavirus outbreak Local and state health officials are recommending that people cover their faces when out in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. You Might Like

Tweets about this