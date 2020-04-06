Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > California to loan 500 ventilators to national stockpile

California to loan 500 ventilators to national stockpile

SeattlePI.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor announced Monday the state would loan 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York and other states experiencing a crush of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

California chose to loan out some of its equipment because it is not yet in as dire a situation as New York, now the nation's epicenter for the crisis, said Jesse Melgar, a spokesman for the governor. Gov. Gavin Newsom said state modeling shows California will hit its peak of cases sometime in May.

“I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today,” Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom's decision follows Oregon and Washington committing to transfer ventilators to New York.

California has been on the hunt for ventilators to boost its own supply for weeks. Officials requested 10,000 ventilators from the national stockpile, though it has received none. Los Angeles, the state's most populous city, got 170 ventilators from the stockpile, though many were broken.

As of Friday, California had access to 4,252 ventilators, Newsom said. Melgar said Monday the state is boosting that number by rehabilitating thousands of broken ventilators and procuring thousands more from other places. But he declined to provide a rough estimate of how many ventilators the state now possesses.

Hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer Bloom Energy has dedicated a portion of its production plants in California and Delaware to repairing old ventilators. As of last week, the San Jose-based company had repaired 515 ventilators, with more on the way. The company says it has the capacity to repair up to 1,000 per week.

Virgin Orbit, billionaire Richard Branson’s company...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: California Loans Out 500 Ventilators To Strategic National Stockpile

California Loans Out 500 Ventilators To Strategic National Stockpile 00:57

 Gov. Gavin Newsom says it is loaning out 500 ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory to help other states during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SQU3Ki

Matti 🖤 (they/them) RT @NewsHour: WATCH: California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the state will loan 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New Yo… 53 seconds ago

expobear1

expobear RT @kylegriffin1: Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that California would loan 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York… 2 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: California lends ventilators to US virus fight: California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state would loan 500 ventilat… 3 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 California lends ventilators to US virus fight: California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state would loan… https://t.co/C97nZfyhJi 4 minutes ago

CookKCEgyptian

KC RT @mog7546: #California to LOAN 500 VENTILATORS to National Stockpile as Crisis Deepens Gavin Newsom on Monday loaned 500 ventilators to… 5 minutes ago

ralphb47

Ralph Baldwin RT @ZekeJMiller: California to loan 500 ventilators to national stockpile https://t.co/SaTt1sIwSZ 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.