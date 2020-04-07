Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Israel makes masks in public compulsory as Passover lockdown begins

Israel makes masks in public compulsory as Passover lockdown begins

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The Israeli government issued orders on Tuesday requiring citizens to wear face masks in public to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus as the country enters a lockdown for the Jewish Passover holiday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

taua_jr

Taua Niko JR RT @JoeFreedomLove: Israel Makes Masks in Public Compulsory https://t.co/jsa95UeR4Y 4 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Israel makes masks in public compulsory as Passover lockdown begins Source: Reuters https://t.co/5i9DSpdiwF 8 minutes ago

Apex_WW

Apex The #Israel|i government issued orders on Tuesday requiring citizens to wear face masks in public to try to stem th… https://t.co/bZTCFCvbni 20 minutes ago

FitzInfo

Fitzpatrick Informer 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Israel makes masks in public compulsory as Passover lockdown begins https://t.co/ansVX5gqqs 24 minutes ago

DanWilliams

Dan Williams Israel makes masks in public compulsory as Passover lockdown begins https://t.co/AcAvHaMODg 41 minutes ago

KunzeFilms

Kevin Kunze Israel makes masks in public compulsory as Passover lockdown begins https://t.co/dRW5q2t05f 55 minutes ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Israel Makes Masks in Public Compulsory https://t.co/jsa95UeR4Y 59 minutes ago

AfrinewsReport

Afrinews Report RT @AfrinewsReport: Afrinews Report: COVID-19: Israel makes masks in public compulsory https://t.co/YJYtI7j4lo #COVID19 #health #coronaviru… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.