Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Amazon testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests

Amazon testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc is testing the use of disinfectant fog at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York starting on Tuesday, the company told Reuters, following worker protests over the risk of coronavirus infection at the site.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Struggling To Make Ends Meet Amid Pandemic

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Struggling To Make Ends Meet Amid Pandemic 00:39

 Mayor Bill de Blasio says no one in New York should go hungry.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NetReturn

Jon Whelan Curious about the chemistry of the “disinfectant fog?” ⁦@amazon #righttoknow #nontoxicny https://t.co/tpKpl8Z4Nz 16 minutes ago

mikekaramgr

Mike Karam Amazon testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests https://t.co/VIp6h2K0tR 24 minutes ago

FNW_WW

FashionNetwork Worldwide Amazon testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests https://t.co/qJ4p4atzPJ https://t.co/sf4VRTdPld 45 minutes ago

rsoftsolution

R Software Solution Coronavirus live updates: US cases top 387,000, Amazon testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after protests https://t.co/G6IEfG7UpF 53 minutes ago

JoshDaCat

Joshua Raoul Whittle RT @marshawright: Amazon testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests https://t.co/zowkT2Nui9 #news #business… 1 hour ago

Martha07357981

Martha RT @walidmrealtor: Amazon testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests https://t.co/INsWGcuOKl (Reuters) https… 1 hour ago

SUMITKU34598444

SUMIT KUSHWAHA RT @YahooFinance: Amazon testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests https://t.co/7Bhn0bFIAl https://t.co/GVf… 1 hour ago

walidmrealtor

Walid Muhammad Amazon testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests https://t.co/INsWGcuOKl (Reuters) https://t.co/1CUSTGIan2 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.