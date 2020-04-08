Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but local coronavirus cases rise across country

China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but local coronavirus cases rise across country

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan, ended a two-month lockdown on Wednesday, allowing people to leave the city, if they were healthy, amid concerns of a second wave of infections as cases in mainland China rose.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Chinese passengers queue to board first trains leaving Wuhan after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted

Chinese passengers queue to board first trains leaving Wuhan after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted 00:56

 Filmed in the early morning of April 8, this video shows the first train leaving China’s Wuhan after the two-month coronavirus lockdown was lifted. Passengers were seen waiting in line at the railway station in Wuhan. This was the first train to carry passengers away from Wuhan after the the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.