China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but local coronavirus cases rise across country

Credit: Newsflare - Published 2 hours ago Chinese passengers queue to board first trains leaving Wuhan after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted 00:56 Filmed in the early morning of April 8, this video shows the first train leaving China’s Wuhan after the two-month coronavirus lockdown was lifted. Passengers were seen waiting in line at the railway station in Wuhan. This was the first train to carry passengers away from Wuhan after the the...