Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Head of EU's top science body quits over coronavirus response

Head of EU's top science body quits over coronavirus response

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The president of the European Union's main science organisation has quit the post he took up only in January, the European Commission said, over frustration at the EU response to the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Coronavirus in Europe: EU science chief quits, slamming response to pandemic

Coronavirus in Europe: EU science chief quits, slamming response to pandemic 01:53

 Coronavirus in Europe: EU science chief quits, slamming response to pandemic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OliverMisher

Olivier Misher @Independent Why didn’t you comment on Head of EU's top science body quits amid coronavirus controversy ,… https://t.co/8H7IP5J7o5 1 hour ago

eaHealthEU

EURACTIV Health Head of EU’s top science body quits amid coronavirus controversy https://t.co/PHMDm0r3Mb 2 hours ago

christi73224817

christine oswald RT @boblister_poole: Head of EU's top science body quits after Covid-19 response plans get bogged down by Brussels bureaucracy https://t.co… 2 hours ago

eaEconomy

EURACTIV Economy Head of EU’s top science body quits amid coronavirus controversy https://t.co/sjTVaqakOT 2 hours ago

ShazzerMac3

ShazzerMac3 RT @MailOnline: EU gripped by furious coronavirus row as top science body's chief is accused of being 'economical with the truth' https://t… 3 hours ago

GeorgiGotev

Georgi Gotev Head of EU's top science body quits amid coronavirus controversy https://t.co/AqyN4IydV9 3 hours ago

AyGee11

AyGee "EU governments and the bloc's institutions stand accused of a haphazard response to the pandemic by failing to rea… https://t.co/7b0opC8IKC 3 hours ago

AyGee11

AyGee Head of EU's Top Science Body Quits Amid Coronavirus Controversy Tonight 1900hrs cet prime time news on #vrtnws… https://t.co/Pc0rXTTWAf 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.