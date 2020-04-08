Global  

A look into the PPE supply chain amid life-threatening shortages

CBS News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
PPE shortages have been blamed for the deaths of health care workers and have led to protests across the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues to infect thousands. California said it was frustrated with the federal response to the shortage in personal protective equipment, and recently signed its own agreement to buy the valuable equipment for its health care workers on the front lines. Dr. Jon LaPook examines the PPE supply chain and speaks to a former health official about what the country should do.
Why the links in the PPE supply chain "have been broken"

A large portion of the United States' PPE supply, like masks, gloves and gowns, comes from China.
CBS News

India: Supply Chains During A Health Crisis – Analysis

By Dr Shoumitro Chatterjee* One silver lining for India during the current pandemic is that there is no aggregate food shortage in the near-term. The stocks...
Eurasia Review


