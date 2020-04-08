Global  

Alert: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson still in intensive care with COVID-19 but condition 'improving'

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson still in intensive care with COVID-19 but condition 'improving.'
Credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Boris Johnson rushed to ICU after COVID-19 symptoms worsen

Boris Johnson rushed to ICU after COVID-19 symptoms worsen 01:24

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London.

