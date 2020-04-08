Wuhan Ends Lockdown: Thousands Prepare to Leave Coronavirus Ground Zero Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The coronavirus cases start to subside in China, people are now leaving the ground zero of the pandemic, Wuhan City. The coronavirus cases start to subside in China, people are now leaving the ground zero of the pandemic, Wuhan City. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page Wuhan Ends Lockdown: Thousands Prepare to Leave Coronavirus Ground Zero: https://t.co/vd41xIEX6Z 2 minutes ago terry watt RT @TribulationThe: Second wave in Wuhan?!? Very interesting developments.... Here Comes The Second Wave: Wuhan Lockdown Ends And Tens Of… 2 minutes ago Enzo Calamo Coronavirus: tens of thousands say goodbye to Wuhan as city ends 11 weeks of lockdown | @scoopit https://t.co/eoxGpXlK27 4 minutes ago Helen McKenna 🇬🇧 RT @Frankie040708: Second wave coming? Will it be smaller or bigger, because “deaths in the second wave of the Spanish Flu, which is close… 14 minutes ago Kalidas Pardhy Airports and Railway stations choke with masked people as they flee Wuhan within hours of China lifting an 11-week… https://t.co/OO8G1BUXKw 20 minutes ago CommonSensible Here Comes The Second Wave: #Wuhan #Lockdown Ends And Tens Of Thousands Are About To Flee The City Zero Hedge https://t.co/ByGUBm3Az8 27 minutes ago Pro1stAmendment+🇺🇸💙 Here Comes The Second Wave: Wuhan Lockdown Ends And Tens Of Thousands Are About To Flee The City | Zero Hedge https://t.co/O0fCFnSco0 31 minutes ago dreamvillaorion RT @freezerohedge: Here Comes The Second Wave: Wuhan Lockdown Ends And Tens Of Thousands Are About To Flee The City https://t.co/tL01gIld5t 37 minutes ago