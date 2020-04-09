Is Jack Dorsey's $1BN coronavirus "donation" just another tax-avoidance scheme? Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(Natural News) Yesterday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey got a break from being the near-constant punching bag for tech “journalists” (a solid 50% of whom are leftwing hacks who lazily press him to hire more minorities while banning every conservative under the sun) and was lauded for dedicating (notice we didn’t say “donating”) one-third of his net... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 21 hours ago Jack Dorsey Pledges to Donate $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief 01:19 Jack Dorsey Pledges to Donate $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey recently announced that he would be putting $1 billion, or roughly 28 percent of his wealth, towards global COVID-19 relief. The money is being put into Dorsey’s Start Small LLC in the form of 19,833,400... You Might Like

Tweets about this