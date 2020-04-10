Tokyo, Japan central government reach agreement over coronavirus shutdowns Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Tokyo and Japan's central government have resolved a high-profile feud over what businesses should shut down during a month-long emergency to fight the new coronavirus, the city's governor said, clearing the way for an announcement on Friday. 👓 View full article

