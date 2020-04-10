Global  

Tokyo, Japan central government reach agreement over coronavirus shutdowns

Reuters India Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Tokyo and Japan's central government have resolved a high-profile feud over what businesses should shut down during a month-long emergency to fight the new coronavirus, the city's governor said, clearing the way for an announcement on Friday.
Credit: Newsvia English - Published
News video: Japan university held virtual graduation amid Covid-19

Japan university held virtual graduation amid Covid-19 00:56

 TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's Business Breakthrough (BBT) University in Tokyo held a graduation ceremony for students on March 28, 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, using avatar robots remotely controlled by graduating students from their homes. The avatar robots, dubbed "Newme," by developer ANA...

