Credit: euronews (in English) - Published 21 hours ago Coronavirus: Half a billion people could be pushed into poverty, says UN study 03:46 A study says the pandemic could push 8% of the world's population into poverty, prompting calls for a huge rescue package for vulnerable communities. "Never in the 75 years history of our institution have so many countries found themselves in need," said IMF head Kristalina Georgieva,